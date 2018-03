BRIEF-Aviva 2017 operating profit up 2 pct to 3.1 bln stg

March 8 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 3.508 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.3 BILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FULL YEAR DIVIDEND BY 18%​

* ‍WE EXPECT TO DEPLOY £2 BILLION OF EXCESS CASH, INCLUDING £900 MILLION IN DEBT​

* ‍IN EXCESS OF £500 MILLION OF CAPITAL RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍ABOUT £600 MILLION FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍OPERATING EPS 1,2 UP 7% TO 54.8 PENCE (2016: 51.1 PENCE)​

* ‍OPERATING PROFIT 3 UP 2% TO £3,068 MILLION (2016: £3,010 MILLION)​

* ‍SOLVENCY II COVER RATIO 1,4 198% (2016: 189%)​

* ‍TOTAL GROUP ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT 1 (AUM) UP 9% TO £490 BILLION (2016: £450 BILLION)​

* ‍COMBINED RATIO . GENERAL INSURANCE COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 1 96.6% (2016: 94.2% 5 )​

* ‍2017 TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP 18% TO 27.4 PENCE (2016: 23.3 PENCE)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: