Aug 3 (Reuters) - AVIVA PLC:

* ‍AVIVA ANNOUNCE TEN-YEAR GENERAL INSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH HSBC​

* ‍TEN-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE AVIVA PROVIDE A RANGE OF GENERAL INSURANCE PRODUCTS FOR HSBC IN UK​

* ‍MULTI-PRODUCT BANCASSURANCE DEAL WILL DELIVER SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR AVIVA'S GENERAL INSURANCE BUSINESS OVER NEXT DECADE​

* ‍NEW DEAL BUILDS ON A FORMER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH HSBC TO PROVIDE HOME AND TRAVEL INSURANCE​ Further company coverage: