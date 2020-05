May 19 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* AVIVA APPOINTS GEORGE CULMER AS CHAIRMAN

* APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CULMER AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH EFFECT FROM 27(TH) MAY 2020

* GEORGE WILL SUCCEED SIR ADRIAN MONTAGUE WHO WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD ON 31(ST) MAY 2020

* BOARD HAS INITIATED A PROCESS TO APPOINT A SENIOR INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO SUCCEED GEORGE CULMER

* CULMER WAS PREVIOUSLY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC