BRIEF-Aviva CEO says has finished disposals programme for now

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aviva:

* CEO MARK WILSON SAYS ~HAS COMPLETED DISPOSALS PROGRAMME

* CEO MARK WILSON ~DIGITAL IS KEY ENABLER OF OUR GROWTH THIS YEAR

* CEO MARK WILSON ~ CANADA IS OUR MOST VOLATILE BUSINESS

* CEO MARK WILSON ~ FINISHED “PRUNING” OF BUSINESSES FOR NOW, BUT WILL CONTINUALLY REASSESS

* CEO MARK WILSON ~ BREXIT HAS HELPED US, PEOPLE HAVE GRAVITATED TO BIG BRANDS

* CEO MARK WILSON ~ HAVING DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOLLOWING AGREEMENTS WITH TENCENT, HSBC

* CEO MARK WILSON ~ COMPANY HAS APPETITE FOR M&A, NOT ALL EXCESS CASH AFTER DEBT REPAYMENT TO BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS