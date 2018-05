May 10 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK WILSON SAYS AVIVA HAS AROUND 500 MILLION STG TO SPEND ON “BOLT-ON” ACQUISITIONS

* CHAIRMAN ADRIAN MONTAGUE SAYS AVIVA CEO WILSON’S DIRECTORSHIP OF BLACKROCK ARRANGED “VERY CAREFULLY” TO AVOID CONFLICT OF INTEREST Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)