BRIEF-Aviva has paid out 500,000 pounds in coronavirus travel insurance claims

March 5 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* CFO JASON WINDSOR SAYS ~SALE OF FRIENDS PROVIDENT MAKING GOOD PROGRESS, PROVED MORE COMPLEX THAN ANTICPATED

* CEO MAURICE TULLOCH SAYS ~HAS MADE HEAD COUNT REDUCTIONS OF 4%, ABOUT 1200 STAFF

* SAYS ~HAS PAID OUT AROUND 500,000 STG IN TRAVEL INSURANCE CLAIMS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS

* CFO SAYS ~INVESTMENT STRATEGY PREPARED FOR LOW RATES AND FOR A LONG PERIOD, DON'T HAVE LARGE EXPOSURE TO EQUITY MARKETS