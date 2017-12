Dec 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors Secure Inc REIT PLC

* AVIVA INV SCR INCM - UPDATE ON INTENTION TO FLOAT

* AVIVA INVESTORS SECURE INC REIT PLC- HAS TAKEN DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING DUE TO INSUFFICIENT DEMAND AT CURRENT TIME

* AVIVA INVESTORS SECURE INC REIT PLC- WE WILL GIVE CONSIDERATION TO REACTIVATING PROPOSED IPO AT A LATER DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PO-AISI.L]