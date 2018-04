BRIEF-Aviva Says Co, General Accident Will Offer Discretionary Goodwill Payment To Shareholders

April 30 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* CO, GENERAL ACCIDENT WILL OFFER A DISCRETIONARY GOODWILL PAYMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS WHO SOLD PREFERENCE SHARES IN PERIOD FROM 8 TO 22 MARCH 2018

* AVIVA ESTIMATES THAT FEWER THAN 2,000 INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS SOLD THEIR PREFERENCE SHARES IN PERIOD FROM 8 TO 22 MARCH 2018

* ESTIMATES TOTAL COST OF GOODWILL PAYMENT SCHEME SHOULD NOT EXCEED APPROXIMATELY £14 MILLION.

* AVIVA HAS CONSULTED WITH FCA AND WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH FCA IN ITS INVESTIGATION OF PREFERENCE SHARE ISSUE.

* AVIVA HAS APPOINTED KPMG LLP AS AN INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR TO HANDLE GOODWILL PAYMENT PROCESS.