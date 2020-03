March 17 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* AVIVA REMAINS WELL CAPITALISED, NEAR TOP OF ITS WORKING RANGE

* OUR SOLVENCY COVER RATIO IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY 175%

* AS DISCLOSED AT OUR RECENT FULL YEAR RESULTS, OUR CENTRE CASH POSITION AT END OF FEBRUARY WAS £2.4 BILLION.

* IT REMAINS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY POTENTIAL IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ARISING FROM COVID-19