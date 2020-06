June 23 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* REDEEM THE £500M FIXED/FLOATING RATE DCI

* APPLIED TO LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE TO CANCEL LISTING OF £500M STERLING DCIS ON BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG WITH EFFECT FROM (AND INCLUDING) 28 JULY

* NOTIFICATION GIVEN TO HOLDERS OF £500M 5.9021% FIXED/FLOATING RATE DIRECT CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS THAT IT SHALL REDEEM STERLING DCIS ON 27 JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: