FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Aviva to sell Friends Provident International to RL360 for 340 mln pounds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aviva to sell Friends Provident International to RL360 for 340 mln pounds

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva plc announces sale of Friends Provident International Limited to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of 340 mln pounds

* Aviva has concluded that business is not central to group's strategy to focus on a small number of markets

* Transaction will result in an increase of approximately 100 mln pounds in Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus

* Transaction will also create an IFRS loss on disposal of approximately 130 mln pounds

* Total consideration comprises 310 mln pounds in cash receivable on completion and 30 mln pounds in deferred consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.