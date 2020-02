Feb 24 (Reuters) - Avivagen Inc:

* AVIVAGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM NEW ZEALAND OXC-BETA™ LIVESTOCK DAIRY TRIAL FOR USE AGAINST SUB-CLINICAL MASTITIS

* AVIVAGEN - THERE WAS A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF UDDER-QUARTERS PROGRESSING FROM SUBCLINICAL TO FULL CLINICAL MASTITIS IN OXC-BETA GROUP