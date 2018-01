Jan 15 (Reuters) - Avivagen Inc:

* ‍AVIVAGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM SWINE TRIAL​

* AVIVAGEN - ‍RESULTS FROM STUDY DEMONSTRATED THAT OXC-BETA NOT ONLY BENEFITED SOW HEALTH BUT ALSO LED TO IMPROVEMENTS IN HEALTH OF NURSING PIGLETS​