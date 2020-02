Feb 18 (Reuters) - Avivagen Inc:

* AVIVAGEN FINALIZES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH INPHILCO IN THE PHILIPPINES

* AVIVAGEN INC - INPHILCO WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE OXC-BETA(TM )DIRECTLY FROM AVIVAGEN AND WILL HOLD EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO SELL PRODUCT

* AVIVAGEN INC - DEAL CREATES NEW SALES CHANNEL, REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES FOR OXC-BETA(TM) LIVESTOCK WITH COMMERCIAL FARMS AND LARGE INTEGRATED FEED PRODUCERS