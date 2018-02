Feb 23 (Reuters) - Avjennings Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍HY REVENUES $185.8 MILLION VERSUS $156 MILLION

* ‍HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $15.5 MILLION VERSUS $14.1 MILLION

* CONTRACT SIGNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY18 HAS BEEN REVISED TO 1,450-1,550 CONTRACTS

* ‍REMAINS CONFIDENT FY18 OUTCOMES WILL SHOW CONTINUED GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS BOTH IN SECOND HALF AND COMPARED TO FY17​

* CONTINUING TO TARGET A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 40% TO 50% OF EARNINGS FOR 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)