March 6 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc:

* UPDATE ON AVNET’S QUARTERLY GUIDANCE

* AVNET INC - DOES NOT EXPECT TO MEET ITS FISCAL Q3 2020 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2020

* AVNET INC - CONTINUING TO ASSESS EXTENT OF VIRUS’S IMPACT ON ITS ASIA BUSINESS

* AVNET INC - ALSO MONITORING HOW COVID-19 IS AFFECTING AVNET’S OPERATIONS IN GEOGRAPHIES OTHER THAN ASIA

* AVNET - WILL PROVIDE FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT PERFORMANCE, INCLUDING IMPACT OF COVID-19, DURING ITS NEXT EARNINGS CALL