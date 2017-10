Sept 26 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* Avnet Inc CEO William Amelio’s 2017 total compensation was $11.3 million​ - SEC filing

* Avnet Inc CEO William Amelio's 2017 adjusted total compensation, excluding the one-time performance-based stock options grant, was $9.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2yEo5De) Further company coverage: