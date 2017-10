Oct 26 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc

* AVNET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $4.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.34 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.10 TO $3.60

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67 TO $0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $18.1 BILLION TO $18.5 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES $4.25 BILLION TO $4.55 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $4.29 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.28, REVENUE VIEW $17.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S