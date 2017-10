Sept 27 (Reuters) - Avocet Mining Plc

* UPDATE ON EVENTS IN BURKINA FASO

* ‍A CONVOY CARRYING FUEL TO INATA MINE WAS SUBJECT TO A SECURITY INCIDENT WHICH RESULTED IN TWO FATALITIES AND TWO WOUNDED FROM AMONG GENDARME ESCORT​

* ‍INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THAT GENDARME ESCORT WAS ITSELF TARGET OF ATTACK​

* COMPANY WILL BE REVIEWING ITS SECURITY MEASURES AND CONTINUE TO TAKE APPROPRIATE STEPS TO ENSURE SAFETY OF MINE AND ITS EMPLOYEES