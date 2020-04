BRIEF-Avolon Has Re-Profiled Elements Of Orderbook To Better Align With Market Conditions

April 3 (Reuters) - Avolon:

* AVOLON Q1 BUSINESS & COVID-19 UPDATE

* AVOLON - HAVE RE-PROFILED ELEMENTS OF ORDERBOOK TO BETTER ALIGN WITH MARKET CONDITIONS

* AVOLON - HAVE CANCELLED COMMITMENTS FOR 75 UNPLACED B737MAX AIRCRAFT

* AVOLON - ALSO CANCELLED COMMITMENTS FOR 4 A330NEO AIRCRAFT & DEFERRED DELIVERY DATES FOR ADDITIONAL 25 NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT TO 2024 & BEYOND

* AVOLON - RECEIVED REQUESTS FROM MORE THAN 80% OF CURRENT OWNED AND MANAGED CUSTOMER BASE FOR RELIEF FROM PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS UNDER THEIR LEASES

* AVOLON - NET IMPACT OF ACTIONS IN Q1 IS TO REDUCE AIRCRAFT COMMITMENTS IN 2020 TO 2023 TIMEFRAME FROM 284 AIRCRAFT AS AT YEAR END, TO 165 AIRCRAFT

* AVOLON - WAS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH ITS CUSTOMER BASE AND HAD AGREED A NUMBER OF RENT DEFERRAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR AN AVERAGE OF 3 MONTHS

* AVOLON - COMMITTED TO SELL 21 NARROWBODY AND WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT WITH AN APPRAISED VALUE OF $746.8 MILLION TO SAPPHIRE 2020-1 VEHICLE

* AVOLON - FULLY DREW DOWN ON ITS US$3.2BN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DURING QUARTER

* AVOLON - ENDED Q1 WITH UNDRAWN SECURED WAREHOUSE FACILITIES TOTALLING US$1.6 BILLION

* AVOLON - HAS RECEIVED REQUESTS FROM MORE THAN 80% OF ITS CURRENT OWNED, MANAGED CUSTOMER BASE FOR RELIEF FROM PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS UNDER THEIR LEASES Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)