BRIEF-Avon Products Says Entered Into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Management, Nuorion Advisors, And Barington Capital Group, Among Others

March 26 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* AVON PRODUCTS - ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS

* AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD - SEC FILING

* AVON PRODUCTS - IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* AVON PRODUCTS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS

* AVON PRODUCTS - AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING BARINGTON GROUP WILL VOTE ITS SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK IN FAVOR OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS NOMINATED BY BOARD