Aug 3 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* Avon Products, Inc. Announces CEO transition plan

* Avon Products Inc - ‍sheri McCoy will step down as chief executive officer and as a director on March 31, 2018​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍ Sheri McCoy will step down as chief executive officer and as a director on March 31, 2018​

* Avon Products Inc - ‍board has retained Heidrick & struggles to assist in identifying McCoy's successor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: