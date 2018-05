BRIEF-Avon Q1 Loss Per Share $0.06 From Continuing Operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc:

* AVON REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* AVON PRODUCTS - “AVON’S FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS WERE UNSATISFACTORY AND DO NOT REPRESENT THE UNDERLYING POTENTIAL OF THE BUSINESS”

* AVON PRODUCTS CEO SAYS “DURING MY FIRST 90 DAYS, I HAVE BEEN DEEPLY ENGAGED IN A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS”

* AVON PRODUCTS - ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QUARTER