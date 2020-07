July 6 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* AVROBIO ANNOUNCES NEW PATIENTS DOSED IN GAUCHER DISEASE AND CYSTINOSIS CLINICAL TRIALS

* AVROBIO INC - FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN AVROBIO’S GLOBAL PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AVR-RD-02 FOR GAUCHER DISEASE TYPE 1

* AVROBIO INC - SECOND PATIENT DOSED IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AVR-RD-04 FOR CYSTINOSIS