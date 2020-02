Feb 12 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* AVROBIO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* AVROBIO INC - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL $100 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* AVROBIO INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS CURRENT PROGRAMS IN FABRY DISEASE, CYSTINOSIS, GAUCHER DISEASE, AND POMPE DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: