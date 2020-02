BRIEF-Avrobio Presents Positive Initial Data For Its Investigational Cystinosis Program And Plato Tm Platform, As Well As Positive Data Out To 32 Months For Its Ongoing Investigational Fabry Program

Feb 10 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* AVROBIO PRESENTS POSITIVE INITIAL DATA FOR ITS INVESTIGATIONAL CYSTINOSIS PROGRAM AND PLATO TM PLATFORM, AS WELL AS POSITIVE DATA OUT TO 32 MONTHS FOR ITS ONGOING INVESTIGATIONAL FABRY PROGRAM

* AVROBIO - EARLY DATA TRENDS FROM FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN AVR-RD-04 INVESTIGATIONAL GENE THERAPY PROGRAM FOR CYSTINOSIS SHOW IMPROVEMENTS

* AVROBIO INC - DATA FROM PHASE 1 AND PHASE 2 TRIALS OF AVR-RD-01 SUPPORT POTENTIAL LONG-TERM ENGRAFTMENT

* AVROBIO INC - THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTS OF SAFETY EVENTS ATTRIBUTED TO INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG PRODUCT

* AVROBIO INC - NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS (SAES) HAVE BEEN REPORTED AS OF SAFETY DATA CUT-OFF DATE

* AVROBIO INC - ADVERSE EVENTS DID NOT SUGGEST ANY UNEXPECTED SAFETY SIGNALS OR TRENDS