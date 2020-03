March 16 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* AVROBIO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AVROBIO INC - RAISED $100 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FOLLOW-ON COMMON STOCK OFFERING IN FEB 2020, EXTENDING CASH RUNWAY INTO Q2 2022

* AVROBIO INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.72