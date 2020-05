May 13 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* AVROBIO REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM INVESTIGATIONAL GENE THERAPY PROGRAMS FOR FABRY DISEASE AND CYSTINOSIS

* AVROBIO- SUSTAINED ENZYME ACTIVITY UP TO 22 MONTHS & CONSISTENT TRENDS DEMONSTRATED IN MULTIPLE MEASURES IN FIRST PATIENT IN FABRY DISEASE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL

* AVROBIO INC - NEW INTERIM DATA CONTINUE TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE USE OF AVR-RD-01 FOR FABRY DISEASE