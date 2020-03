BRIEF-Avrobio Says Essential Laboratory And Manufacturing Activities Currently Uninterrupted

March 30 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* AVROBIO OUTLINES RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND CURRENT ASSESSMENT OF BUSINESS IMPACT

* AVROBIO - PATIENT IDENTIFICATION FOR CLINICAL TRIALS CONTINUES; DOSING TEMPORARILY PAUSED AS CLINICAL TRIAL SITES FOCUS ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AVROBIO - ESSENTIAL LABORATORY AND MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES CURRENTLY UNINTERRUPTED

* AVROBIO - CASH RUNWAY INTO Q2 2022

* AVROBIO - AT THIS TIME, ALL PRECLINICAL PROGRAMS, RESEARCH ACTIVITIES REMAIN ON TRACK, DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON REGULATORY ACTIVITIES FROM COVID-19