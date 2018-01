BRIEF-Avtovaz Car Sales In Russia Up 17% In 2017 - Jan Ptacek

Jan 10 (Reuters) - AVTOVAZ

* CAR SALES IN RUSSIA 311,600 IN 2017 VERSUS 266,300 YEAR AGO-JAN PTACEK,EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT FOR SALES AND MARKETING

* SHARE IN MARKET IN PASSENGER CARS GREW TO 20.5% FROM 19.6% IN 2016

* PRELIMINARY DATA, RUSSIAN CAR MARKET IN 2017 INCREASED BY 12% TO 1.6 MILLION UNITS-JAN PTACEK

* LADA CAR SALES UP 31% TO 24,000 UNITS IN 2017 VERSUS 18,000 UNITS IN 2016-COMPANY PRESENTATION

* WANTS TO MAINTAIN OR INCREASE SHARE OF LADA IN THE MARKET IN 2018-JAN PTACEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, written by Gdynia Newsroom)