April 19 (Reuters) - AVW IMMOBILIEN AG:

* VOLKSBANK EG BRAUNSCHWEIG WOLFSBURG JOINS AVW IMMOBILIEN AG AS NEW ANCHOR INVESTOR

* REGISTERED CAPITAL OF AVW IMMOBILIEN AG INCREASES BY 39 PERCENT TO 17.8 MILLION EUROS

* VOLKSBANK BRAWO HOLDS AROUND 28 PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)