BRIEF-Avx Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Kumatec

April 4 (Reuters) - AVX Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC

* ORATION ANNOUNCES A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC

* AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH

* INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG

* AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG

* ‍IN ACCORDANCE WITH SHARE PURCHASE AND TRANSFER AGREEMENT, CO WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF KUMATEC SHARES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 12.5 MILLION​

* PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)