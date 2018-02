Feb 13 (Reuters) - A And W Revenue Royalties Income Fund :

* A&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* A AND W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND - A&W REPORTED “STRONG” SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 3.1 PERCENT FOR Q4 OF 2017

* A AND W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND - ‍ ROYALTY INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $11.2 MILLION , AN INCREASE OF 6.0% FROM Q4 OF 2016​