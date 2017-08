July 25 (Reuters) - A And W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

* A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly royalty income $8.2 million versus $7.9 million

* Reported an acceleration in same store sales for Q2 of 2017 to +0.7 percent

* Qtrly sales reported by the restaurants in the royalty pool $274.1 million versus $264.1 million