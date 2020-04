BRIEF-AwoX Expects EBITDA Margin To Reach 10% By 2022

April 20 (Reuters) - AWOX SA:

* LONG-TERM AMBITION IS EBITDA MARGIN OF 10% BY 2022

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSITIVE FY EBITDA INCLUDING €1.1 MILLION IN NON-RECURRING CHARGES AND REORGANISATIONS

* FY EBITDA EUR 38,000 VERSUS EUR 560,000 YEAR AGO

* +4.7 MILLION IN FREE CASH FLOW AT END-FY

* GROUP IS IMPLEMENTING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT MEASURES TO LIMIT THE IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS ON ITS RESULTS

* COVID-19: CLOSURE OF PHYSICAL DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS SINCE MID-MARCH IMPACTS GROUP CUSTOMERS' ACTIVITY IN EUROPE