May 11 (Reuters) - Awox SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN TERMS OF ACTIVITY, MONTH OF APRIL CONTINUED TO BE STRONGLY IMPACTED BY CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS TO PROGRESSIVELY REOPEN ITS PHYSICAL SITES OF MONTPELLIER, BRUSSELS, BREST AND SINGAPORE STARTING 11 OF MAY 2020