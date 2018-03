March 22 (Reuters) - AXA:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EURO 2 BILLION DATED SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2049

* SETTLEMENT OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 26, 2018.

* ANNUAL COUPON AT 3.25 PCT‍​

* COUPON WILL BE AT FIXED RATE UNTIL MAY 2029, THEN AT A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE