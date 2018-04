April 26 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OFTHE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

* IS OFFERING 137,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF AEH

* IPO PRICE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN USD 24 AND USD 27 PER SHARE

* AXA HAS GRANTED THE UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 20,587,500 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK