April 23 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* AXA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO AXA US REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* AXA S.A. IPO: SHARES WILL BE OFFERED BY A GROUP OF UNDERWRITERS LED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC, WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC. ALSO ACTING AS UNDERWRITERS

* AXA ANTICIPATES THAT THE IPO WILL OCCUR IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018