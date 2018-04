April 26 (Reuters) - Axa Equitable Holdings Inc:

* AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC SEES IPO OF 137.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK TO BE PRICED BETWEEN $24 AND $27 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC SAYS IN THE IPO, SELLING STOCKHOLDER, AXA S A IS OFFERING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2HtJ4MS) Further company coverage: