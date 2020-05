May 11 (Reuters) - AXA GREEN CRESCENT INSURANCE:

* ACCUMULATED LOSSES STAND AT 82.4 MILLION DIRHAMS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* ACCUMULATED LOSSES TO CAPITAL RATIO 41.19%

* SAYS STEPS HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO CONTROL AND REDUCE GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

* SAYS SINCE LIFE INSURANCE MARKET PENETRATION IS LOW IN COUNTRY, WILL CONTINUE EXPLORING OTHER LINES OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: