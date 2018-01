Jan 2 (Reuters) - AXA Mansard Insurance Plc:

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL AS THE COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ELEVATION OF RASHIDAT ADEBISI, ERSTWHILE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO THE POSITION OF DIVISIONAL HEAD, RETAIL BUSINESS