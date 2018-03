March 28 (Reuters) - Axamansard Insurance Plc:

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.23 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.13 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP NET PREMIUM INCOME 13.79 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 10.95 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​‍​

* DIRECTORS ARE PROPOSING TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND IN THE SUM OF 6 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text ID: (bit.ly/2E2br2l) Further company coverage: