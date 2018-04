April 26 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF AN OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY USD 750 MILLION OF BONDS MANDATORILY EXCHANGEABLE INTO SHARES OF AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC

* MANDATORY EXCHANGEABLE BONDS WILL HAVE A NOTIONAL AMOUNT OF USD 1,000 PER BOND.

* MATURITY, EXPECTED TO BE ON OR ABOUT MAY 15, 2021

* EXCHANGE RATE, INTEREST RATE AND OTHER TERMS WILL BE DETERMINED AT THE TIME OF PRICING OF THE OFFERING.