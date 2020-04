BRIEF-AXA Postpones Shareholders' Meeting To Consider EIOPA Recommendations Relating To Dividend

April 3 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* THE CHAIRMAN OF AXA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CALLED AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS THIS AFTERNOON TO CONSIDER THESE RECOMMENDATIONS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO POSTPONE AXA SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, INITIALLY SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 30, 2020, TO JUNE 30, 2020, IN ORDER TO PROMOTE DIALOGUE WITH EUROPEAN, FRENCH AND FOREIGN AUTHORITIES OF INSURANCE INDUSTRY

* TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIONS AUTHORITY (EIOPA), ON APRIL 2, 2020 RELATING TO DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS DURING THE YEAR COVID-19 PANDEMIC