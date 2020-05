BRIEF-AXA Q1 Total Gross Revenue Up 4%, Says COVID-19 Will Impact 2020 Earnings

May 5 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* Q1 TOTAL GROSS REVENUE EUR 31.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 35.0 BILLION YEAR AGO

* WE BELIEVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR EARNINGS IN 2020 - CEO

* PRECISE IMPLICATIONS OF THE CRISIS REMAIN UNCERTAIN AT THIS STAGE - CEO

* DEBT GEARING BELOW 28%, FOLLOWING EUR 1.3 BILLION SUBORDINATED DEBT REPAYMENT IN APRIL

* SOLVENCY II RATIO WAS 182% AT MARCH 31, 2020, DOWN 16 POINTS VERSUS DECEMBER 31, 2019

* NEED FOR ENHANCED INSURANCE COVERAGE IN PREFERRED SEGMENTS CONFIRMS GROWTH POTENTIAL POST-CRISIS - CEO