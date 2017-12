Dec 14 (Reuters) - Axa:

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDES TO PROPOSE THE RENEWAL OF DENIS DUVERNE AND THOMAS BUBERL‍​

* SAYS SHOULD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THESE PROPOSED RENEWALS, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WOULD REAPPOINT DENIS DUVERNE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THOMAS BUBERL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AXA Further company coverage: