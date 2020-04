April 1 (Reuters) -

* FRANCE’S AXA SAYS TO CONTRIBUTE 27 MILLION EUR INTO SOLIDARITY FUND COORDINATED BY FRENCH INSURANCE ASSOCIATION, OUT OF 200 MILLION EUR IN TOTAL

* AXA SAYS WILL NOT USE TEMPORARY UNEMPLOYMENT IN FRANCE, WILL NOT DEFER ANY SOCIAL SECURITY OR TAX PAYMENTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)