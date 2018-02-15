BRIEF-AXA sees IPO of AXA Equitable Holdings in Q2

Feb 15 (Reuters) - AXA:

* AXA S.A. announces filing of amendment No. 1 to AXA US registration statement for Initial Public Offering

* Filing by AXA Equitable Holdings, AXA’s wholly-owned U.S. holding company, of Amendment No. 1 to the registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) and U.S. listing of AEH common stock.

* AXA anticipates that the IPO will occur in the second quarter of 2018

* The shares will be offered by a group of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, with Barclays Capital Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. also acting as underwriters for the offering

* Number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.