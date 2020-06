June 3 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* AXA: TO REDUCE ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FROM EURO 1.43 PER SHARE TO EURO 0.73 PER SHARE

* AXA: THE BOARD MAY CONSIDER PROPOSING AN ADDITIONAL PAYMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 4Q2020, UP TO EURO 0. 70 PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/3gQOqUo Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)